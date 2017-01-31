topleft
topright

Weekly Poll

 

 

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Sign up for our Email Newsletter
Top stories
Tuesday, 31 January 2017
Back in late January of 1999, I had just finished a two-year stint as Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party. Looking for a new project, I started a political newsletter with journalist and commentator Christopher Tidmore. While interviewing Ed Butler, the new General Manager of talk station WTIX 690 AM, we were offered positions as talk show hosts on the station. Of course, we gladly accepted his kind invitation, although we had no experience or training. It was a great opportunity for complete novices. Fortunately, Butler was patient as we learned the business and became more comfortable on the air. Eventually, Chris moved to another station and I brought on a new co-host, Leslie Stewart, to fill the role of my liberal counterpart. A year after the radio show started, we created a television version of the show and I recruited former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial as my liberal co-host. Our radio and TV on-air battles were spirited, but r...
Thursday, 01 December 2016
Prior to the passage of much needed reform legislation in 2004, the sale of contact lenses was primarily controlled by eye doctors exclusively. Patients were not given their prescriptions and not allowed to shop for better prices. This situation changed in 2004 with the passage of the Fairness in Contact Lens Consumers Act (FCLCA), which allowed patients to shop for the best prices for their contacts. It required doctors to provide patients with their prescriptions, leading to lower prices and more choices for consumers. The bill was a success as it introduced free market principles into this industry, which, not surprisingly, became more prosperous. The legislation allowed consumers to purchase contacts from online sources and retail giants like Walmart. The monopoly was busted and prices dropped dramatically. Of the 41 million Americans who purchase contact lenses today, one-third take advantage of online sites and retail outlets. These sales total approximately $1.5...

Leading stories
Sunday, 20 November 2016
Since my Ringside Politics radio and TV programs started in 1999, I have enjoye...
Wednesday, 02 November 2016
Billionaire Elon Musk is a brilliant entrepreneur, futurist and visionary. From...
Tuesday, 20 September 2016
At this point in the race, as his poll numbers are surging and Hillary Clinton ...

More news
Sunday, 21 August 2016
The Great Flood of 2016 devastated 40,000 homes across the state of Louisi...
Tuesday, 02 August 2016
Back in 1992, political consultant James Carville coined the phrase “the e...
Wednesday, 25 May 2016
It happened again last night at DePaul University in Chicago, IL. Another ...
Wednesday, 13 April 2016
Another week, another campus threatened by the dangerous slogan, “Trump 20...

Most popular

BUY TICKETS

 
 

ABC 26 Headline News

NOLA.com

Hosted by Inline Hosting - Produced at Gossamer Studios
Joomla Templates by JoomlaShack Joomla Templates