Tuesday, 31 January 2017
Back in late January of 1999,
I had just finished a two-year stint as Executive Director and Deputy Chairman
of the Louisiana Republican Party. Looking for a new project, I started a
political newsletter with journalist and commentator Christopher Tidmore. While interviewing Ed
Butler, the new General Manager of talk station WTIX 690 AM, we were offered positions
as talk show hosts on the station. Of course, we gladly accepted his kind invitation,
although we had no experience or training. It was a great opportunity for
complete novices. Fortunately, Butler was patient as we learned the business
and became more comfortable on the air. Eventually, Chris moved
to another station and I brought on a new co-host, Leslie Stewart, to fill the
role of my liberal counterpart. A year after the radio show started, we created
a television version of the show and I recruited former New Orleans Mayor Marc
Morial as my liberal co-host. Our radio and TV on-air battles were spirited,
but r...
Thursday, 01 December 2016
Prior to the passage of
much needed reform legislation in 2004, the sale of contact lenses was
primarily controlled by eye doctors exclusively. Patients were not given their
prescriptions and not allowed to shop for better prices. This situation changed
in 2004 with the passage of the Fairness in Contact Lens Consumers Act (FCLCA),
which allowed patients to shop for the best prices for their contacts. It
required doctors to provide patients with their prescriptions, leading to lower
prices and more choices for consumers. The bill was a success as it introduced
free market principles into this industry, which, not surprisingly, became more
prosperous.
The legislation allowed
consumers to purchase contacts from online sources and retail giants like
Walmart. The monopoly was busted and prices dropped dramatically. Of the 41
million Americans who purchase contact lenses today, one-third take advantage
of online sites and retail outlets. These sales total approximately $1.5...
Wednesday, 25 May 2016
It happened again last
night at DePaul University in Chicago, IL. Another ...
