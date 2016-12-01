|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday, 01 December 2016
|
Prior to the passage of
much needed reform legislation in 2004, the sale of contact lenses was
primarily controlled by eye doctors exclusively. Patients were not given their
prescriptions and not allowed to shop for better prices. This situation changed
in 2004 with the passage of the Fairness in Contact Lens Consumers Act (FCLCA),
which allowed patients to shop for the best prices for their contacts. It
required doctors to provide patients with their prescriptions, leading to lower
prices and more choices for consumers. The bill was a success as it introduced
free market principles into this industry, which, not surprisingly, became more
prosperous.
The legislation allowed
consumers to purchase contacts from online sources and retail giants like
Walmart. The monopoly was busted and prices dropped dramatically. Of the 41
million Americans who purchase contact lenses today, one-third take advantage
of online sites and retail outlets. These sales total approximately $1.5...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sunday, 20 November 2016
|
Since my Ringside
Politics radio and TV programs started in 1999, I have enjoyed an annual Thanksgiving
tradition of bestowing a “Turkey of the Year” award to the most deserving
celebrity or politician. Of course, these are “winners” who distinguished
themselves in a particularly foolish way. Previous winners have included
filmmaker Michael Moore, former House Speakers John Boehner and Nancy Pelosi,
President Barack Obama and former New Orleans Mayor, current federal inmate, Ray
Nagin.
This year, the list of
nominations was almost endless. It has been a political year like no other, but
it has been dominated by one person, President-elect Donald Trump. He burst
onto the political scene as a businessman and outsider who was tired of the
insufferable weight of political correctness. He declared his goal was to “Make
America Great Again,” by “draining the swamp” around Washington D.C. and
putting “America First.”
It all started on June
16, 2015 before a huge crowd at...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, 25 May 2016
|
It happened again last
night at DePaul University in Chicago, IL. Another ...
|
|
|
|
|
BUY TICKETS
|